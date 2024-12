Prior quarter +7.4%

Business capital expenditures 8.1% versus 7.4% previous quarter

Capital spending YoY (Q3) it will percent versus 6.7% expected. Prev 7.4%

Company sales YoY (Q3) 2.6% versus 3.2% expected. Prior quarter 3.5%

Company Profits YoY QQ3 -3.3% vs previous 13.2%

Modest increase in the Japan Capex for the quarter