Japan's December exports rose 2.8% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), exceeding the poll forecast of +2.3%.
- prior was 3.8%
Japan's December imports increased 1.8% year-on-year, below the poll estimate of +2.6%
- prior was -3.8%
Japan recorded a December trade surplus of 130.9 billion yen, significantly outperforming the expected 53.0 billion yen deficit
Japan’s December exports to Asia grew 5.8% year-on-year
- to China declined 3% year-on-year
- to the U.S. fell 2.1% year-on-year
- to the EU edged up 0.5% year-on-year