Japan's December exports rose 2.8% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), exceeding the poll forecast of +2.3%.

prior was 3.8%

Japan's December imports increased 1.8% year-on-year, below the poll estimate of +2.6%

prior was -3.8%

Japan recorded a December trade surplus of 130.9 billion yen, significantly outperforming the expected 53.0 billion yen deficit

Japan’s December exports to Asia grew 5.8% year-on-year