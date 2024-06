The Bank of Japan Corporate Price Expectations survey is part of the Tankan

Firms expect consumer prices to rise 2.4% a year from now vs +2.4% in the previous survey

Expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.3% three years from now vs +2.2% in the previous survey

Firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.2% five years from now vs +2.1% in the previous survey