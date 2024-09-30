The data is here from earlier:
- Japan data - August Industrial production -3.3% m/m (expected -0.9%)
- Japan August Retail Sales 2.8% y/y (expected 2.3%)
A Japanese government says output will get better aehaed:
- Fall in motor vehicle production contributed to the decline in August
- Chip-making equipment output also decreased due to weaker overseas demand
- Chip-making machinery exports to Taiwan dropped significantly in August
- September output to get a lift from automakers' making up production suspension during the typhoon in August