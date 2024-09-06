The data from earlier is here:

Japan data - July household spending +0.1% y/y (expected +1.2%)

Consumer spending +0.1% in July y/y compared with the median market forecast for 1.2%

month-on-month saw it slump 1.7% against the -0.2% expected

Admittedly other data points are more encouraging for the Bank of Japan, notable wages from earlier this week:'

Still, the data today can;t be ignored.

Reuters cite:

"There is a very good chance that consumer spending will be negative again in the next month," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, adding that households appear to be sceptical about whether wage gains will continue next year.

Meanwhile, yen traders seem content to sit it out awaiting the NFP.

The NFP is at 1230 GMT / 0830 US Eastern time: