Japan CPI data is on the economic data agenda for the session here in Asia.

The July data for Tokyo showed very solid inflation indeed. The 'core-core', which is the closest to the US measure of core inflation hit 4%.

The inflation data for Tokyo is viewed as a reasonably good guide to the nationwide figures.

Earlier this week we got another inflation indicator Japan, also surging:

