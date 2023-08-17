Japan CPI data is on the economic data agenda for the session here in Asia.
The July data for Tokyo showed very solid inflation indeed. The 'core-core', which is the closest to the US measure of core inflation hit 4%.
The inflation data for Tokyo is viewed as a reasonably good guide to the nationwide figures.
Earlier this week we got another inflation indicator Japan, also surging:
- the Deflator, it's a measure of inflation and its jumped to +3.4%, well above Q1
- +3.4%, its highest since Q1 of way back in 1981
