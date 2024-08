In brief:

Expectations from the survey are that core CPI is forecast to rise 2.7% y/y in July vs 2.6% in June

This would register inflation above the BOJ 2% target for the 28th straight month

End of energy subsidies likely boosted headline figure

Later today we'll also get Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speaking.