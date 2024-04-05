Coincident Index: 110.9% vs 110.9% expected; prior: 112.1%

Prior 109.5%.

The Japanese Leading Indicators index is aimed at forecasting economic trends, but generally doesn't have a lot of impact on the market because it's calculated based on previously released indicators so there's not a lot of new data in its composition. A revised version is issued approximately 20 days later but has limited relevance.

A slight improvement in business conditions over the previous month, but not a surprise compared to expectations.