Reuters Tankan survey findings:

  • Sentiment at big Japanese manufacturers improved for a second straight month, plus 12 in December compared with plus 6 the previous month
  • auto sector continued to recover from last year's semiconductor shortage and supply chain woes

Its not all sunny though:

  • the worsening state of China's economy and sluggish sales of Japanese vehicles in the Chinese market remain sources of concern

The service sector index came in at plus 26

  • from plus 27 in November

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

  • respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
  • Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.
Japan flag 24 March 2023