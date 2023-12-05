Reuters Tankan survey findings:
- Sentiment at big Japanese manufacturers improved for a second straight month, plus 12 in December compared with plus 6 the previous month
- auto sector continued to recover from last year's semiconductor shortage and supply chain woes
Its not all sunny though:
- the worsening state of China's economy and sluggish sales of Japanese vehicles in the Chinese market remain sources of concern
The service sector index came in at plus 26
- from plus 27 in November
***
Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey
- respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
- Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.