Reuters Tankan survey findings:

Sentiment at big Japanese manufacturers improved for a second straight month, plus 12 in December compared with plus 6 the previous month

auto sector continued to recover from last year's semiconductor shortage and supply chain woes

Its not all sunny though:

the worsening state of China's economy and sluggish sales of Japanese vehicles in the Chinese market remain sources of concern

The service sector index came in at plus 26

from plus 27 in November

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey