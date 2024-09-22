I posted a heads up on this earlier but ICYMI.
Japan's absence from Asian markets means no physical trading of US Treaasuries and a reduction in forex liquidity.
Other FX trading centres; New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, remain open.
