The yen is liking the news:

Kishida is said to be stepping down in response to funding scandals he is taking responsibility for. I'm not totally across Japanese election funding scandals (apart from knowing rule 1 of funding scandals anywhere is "don't get caught") but that's the scuttlebutt.

While not a huge yen response its notable. Are yen buyers expecting the new PM, whoever that may be, to be more supportive of Bank of Japan tightening?