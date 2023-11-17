Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida statements following the meeting, plenty of points of contention between the two:

There are many areas of common interests as well as issues between Japan and China

Was able to reaffirm that we will work towards a strategic relationship based on mutual interests

Sought calm response from china regarding release of Fukushima wastewater

Conveyed my strong concerns over situation over disputed Senkaku islands, as well as increasing joint activities with Russia near Japanese waters

Sought swift release of detained Japanese business persons

Held wide-ranging discussions that included high-level export control talks

Asked china to remove buoy around disputed Senkaku islands immediately

Will refrain from commenting on how China leader Xi responded to requests for release of detained Japanese person, removal of buoy

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Communist Party Chair Xmani Jinping