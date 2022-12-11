Good morning to all our friends in Tokyo. The FX market is quiet so far today but it should begin to pick up any moment.

Data isn't going to be a big driver but there are a few notable releases starting with Tokyo producer price index data at 2350 GMT, or 8:50 am in Tokyo. The consensus is +0.5% on the m/m and +8.9% on the y/y. Some talk about Japan ending yield-curve control has been doing the rounds. At the same time, we'll get the Japanese Q4 manufacturing survey from BSI.

A short time later at 0030 GMT, we'll get Australian job advertisement data from ANZ. The consensus is -0.7%.

There are no notable speakers on the schedule.