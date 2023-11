Japanese stocks draw foreign inflows after two weeks of outflows

(Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Nov. 2, buoyed by the Bank of Japan’s steadfast commitment to its ultra-easy monetary policy and growing sentiment that U.S. interest rates may have peaked.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreign investors purchased stocks worth a net 220.36 billion yen ($1.46 billion) last week, marking their first weekly net buying since Oct. 13.