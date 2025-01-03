Japanese Yen Futures (6J Mar 2025): Day Trading Analysis and Key Levels [Jan 03, 2025]

The Japanese Yen Futures (6J March 2025) are trading at 0.0064125, sitting just above today’s developing VWAP and slightly below yesterday’s VWAP, which closed at 0.0064152. Current price action is within a range defined by yesterday’s Value Area High (VAH) at 0.0064245 and yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL) at 0.0063895. Below is a detailed analysis and key levels for day traders to monitor.

Key Levels for Day Traders in Japanese Yen Futures

Bullish Levels for Japanese Yen Futures

0.0064245: Yesterday’s Value Area High (VAH) , a naked level yet to be tested since yesterday’s close. Price sustaining above this level signals a bullish breakout.

Yesterday’s , a naked level yet to be tested since yesterday’s close. Price sustaining above this level signals a bullish breakout. 0.0064299: Yesterday’s VWAP, an important resistance level that aligns with price magnets for bullish momentum.

Bearish Levels for Japanese Yen Futures

0.0064073: The closing VWAP of December, a support level for today. Watch for two consecutive 30-minute candle closes below this level to confirm bearish pressure.

The closing of December, a support level for today. Watch for two consecutive 30-minute candle closes below this level to confirm bearish pressure. 0.006405: A confluence of key levels, including the Value Area Low (VAL) of two days ago and the VAH of December 26th and December 27th. This is a critical support zone; a breakdown here could trigger further declines.

A confluence of key levels, including the of two days ago and the of December 26th and December 27th. This is a critical support zone; a breakdown here could trigger further declines. 0.0063965: Yesterday’s Point of Control (POC) , a naked level likely to attract price if bearish momentum continues.

Yesterday’s , a naked level likely to attract price if bearish momentum continues. 0.0063895: Yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL) , another key support level and a price magnet.

Yesterday’s , another key support level and a price magnet. 0.0063795: A naked Value Area Low (VAL) from December 30th. Breaching this level would indicate a deeper bearish move.

Market Context and Outlook for Japanese Yen Futures

The Japanese Yen Futures are currently trading near the midpoint of yesterday’s range, making it challenging to identify a clear directional bias. Traders should monitor key levels like 0.0064245 (yesterday’s VAH) and 0.0063895 (yesterday’s VAL) for potential breakouts or breakdowns.

There’s still a broader case for the Japanese Yen forming a base, with support evident between 0.0064073 and 0.006405. This zone represents a confluence of key levels and is critical for bulls to defend. On the downside, if price breaches 0.006405, a test of 0.0063965 (yesterday’s POC) and 0.0063895 (yesterday’s VAL) becomes likely.

Example Trade Scenario

If price moves to 0.0064299 (yesterday’s VWAP) and fails to break higher, a trader might consider a short position. In this scenario:

Entry: Around 0.0064299 , assuming bearish confirmation.

Around , assuming bearish confirmation. Targets: 0.0063965 (yesterday’s POC): Take partial profits to mitigate risk. 0.0063895 (yesterday’s VAL): Consider closing more of the position. 0.0063795 (December 30th VAL): A deeper target for remaining positions.



This strategy highlights the importance of managing trades around these key levels, even for partial profit-taking, as they represent likely reaction zones where liquidity is concentrated.

What Japanese Yen Day Traders Should Watch For

Above 0.0064245: Bullish momentum likely, with key resistance at 0.0064299 (yesterday’s VWAP). Sustained price action above these levels signals further upside.

Bullish momentum likely, with key resistance at (yesterday’s VWAP). Sustained price action above these levels signals further upside. Below 0.0064073: Watch for a break of 0.006405 , which could lead to tests of 0.0063965 , 0.0063895 , and 0.0063795 .

Watch for a break of , which could lead to tests of , , and . Neutral Zone: Current price near 0.0064125 is within a range, suggesting indecision. Wait for confirmation above or below key levels before taking trades.

As always, structure trades with an attractive reward-to-risk ratio, monitor reactions at key levels, and trade Japanese Yen Futures at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.