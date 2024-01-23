USD/JPY 5 mins chart

Economy is progressing in line with our forecast

Our confidence has grown in the achievement of price target

This confirms economy is proceeding based on existing price outlook

There is no change in our stance to carefully examine price trends

Cannot fully grasp impact of earthquakes in Western Japan region just yet

If you put together the remarks from his press conference so far today, there is a distinct narrative that he is pushing. That being the central bank is feeling "confident" about achieving the 2% inflation target, as the likelihood of that has "risen gradually".

Yen traders are taking that as a cue from Ueda to mean that they will follow through with a policy change in March or April, after the results of the spring wage negotiations.

Edit (0650 GMT): USD/JPY now extending losses to 147.34 on the day, contesting a break of its 100-day moving average of 147.50.