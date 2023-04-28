It is newly appointed BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda's first policy press conference and the Japanese yen is not liking it. He reaffirmed their commitment to more easy monetary policy and that is enough to keep the pressure on the currency today. EUR/JPY in particular has now climbed to its highest levels since December 2014:

EUR/JPY monthly chart

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is also up over 1% to 135.70 as buyers search for a break above the 135.00 mark with price now at its highest in seven weeks. Elsewhere, the yen is also marked down by over 1% against the franc, loonie and kiwi as well.