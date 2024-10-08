- Japan Economy Minister Akazawa: Japan making steadily progress toward achieving a cycle of rising wages and prices.
- Japan Economy Minister Akazawa: Japan on cusp of shifting to economy where prices rise accompanied by wage hikes, but not quite there yet.
- Japan Economy Minister Akazawa: Specific monetary policy up to BOJ to decide.
- Japan Economy Minister Akazawa: Confirmed with BOJ Governor Ueda that Govt, BOJ will work closely on view ending deflation is top priority.
- Japan Economy Minister Akazawa: We trust BOJ's decision on adjusting degree of monetary support in accordance to economy, price developments.
- Japan Economy Minister Akazawa: BOJ Ueda told us they will adjust degree of monetary support if economy moves in line with forecast, but that they can afford to spend time making that decision.