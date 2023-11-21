Japan's chief cabinet secretary Matsuno:
- No damage reported so far from North Korea missile launch.
- Japan will lodge protest to North Korea in the strongest possible terms.
- Will keep in close contact with allies.
- Will soon convene a national security committee meeting.
- North Korea's actions are extremely problematic for the people Japan
It was reported earlier that North Korea launched a missile that led to Japan telling residents to take cover. South Korea military said North Korea launches what it claims to be a spy satellite.
The USDJPY is holding steady near 147.50, and trades near its low for the day. The price has been down for consecutive days and 5 of the last 6 trading days after trading within 3 pips of the 2022 high (last Monday). The high reached 151.90. That got within 3 pips of of a 32 year high for the pair. The low today reached 147.14.