Japan's chief cabinet secretary Matsuno:

No damage reported so far from North Korea missile launch.

Japan will lodge protest to North Korea in the strongest possible terms.

Will keep in close contact with allies.

Will soon convene a national security committee meeting.

North Korea's actions are extremely problematic for the people Japan

It was reported earlier that North Korea launched a missile that led to Japan telling residents to take cover. South Korea military said North Korea launches what it claims to be a spy satellite.

The USDJPY is holding steady near 147.50, and trades near its low for the day. The price has been down for consecutive days and 5 of the last 6 trading days after trading within 3 pips of the 2022 high (last Monday). The high reached 151.90. That got within 3 pips of of a 32 year high for the pair. The low today reached 147.14.