Japan data for January 2024:

BoP Current Account Balance +438.2bn JPY

expected -330.4bn, prior +744.3bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted +2.727tpln

expected +2.074tln, prior +1.810tln

Trade Balance BoP Basis -1.442tln

expected -1.483tln, prior +115.5bn

---

The current account represents the most comprehensive gauge of a nation's international financial interactions. It encapsulates not just the exchange of goods and services, but also earnings from foreign investments and payments made on investments from abroad within Japan. In addition, it covers transfers like overseas aid and remittances.

The current account is divided into several categories: