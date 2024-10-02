Japan's newly appointed Economy Minister Akazawa hasn't learnt about FX volatility yet!

Says not necessarily correct that Prime Minister Ishiba positive about further rate hikes

complete exit from deflation is top priority

says Bank of Japan should be careful about raising rates given it takes time to completely exit deflation

Ishiba's comments on need for monetary policy normalisation have various conditions attached

USD/JPY is on its session high around 144.00. These will be read as yen negative remarks.

