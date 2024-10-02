Japan's newly appointed Economy Minister Akazawa hasn't learnt about FX volatility yet!

Says not necessarily correct that Prime Minister Ishiba positive about further rate hikes

  • complete exit from deflation is top priority
  • says Bank of Japan should be careful about raising rates given it takes time to completely exit deflation
  • Ishiba's comments on need for monetary policy normalisation have various conditions attached

USD/JPY is on its session high around 144.00. These will be read as yen negative remarks.

