The GDP data released earlier today showed anything but a recovery, modest or otherwise:
But, let's give Minister Shindo the benefit of the doubt and hope the weaknesses of January - March is behind Japan and the green shoots ... continue.
- Economy is expected to continue moderate recovery
- Need to pay close attention to risks related to forex fluctuations that would push up domestic prices
- Need to pay close attention to global economy downturn risk such as outlook on Chinese economy, crude oil prices due to unstable situations in the Middle East
- Govt will continue comprehensive efforts to ensure solid wage hikes will spread to mid- and small-sized firms
One thing's not in doubt, with this many portfolios he's a hard worker!