The GDP data released earlier today showed anything but a recovery, modest or otherwise:

But, let's give Minister Shindo the benefit of the doubt and hope the weaknesses of January - March is behind Japan and the green shoots ... continue.

Economy is expected to continue moderate recovery

Need to pay close attention to risks related to forex fluctuations that would push up domestic prices

Need to pay close attention to global economy downturn risk such as outlook on Chinese economy, crude oil prices due to unstable situations in the Middle East

Govt will continue comprehensive efforts to ensure solid wage hikes will spread to mid- and small-sized firms

One thing's not in doubt, with this many portfolios he's a hard worker!