Yoshitaka Shindo, Japan’s Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy:

On GDP data: govt will work closely with BOJ to carry out flexible macroeconomic policy management

Govt will closely monitor, economic, price situations and financial markets

The economy expected to gradually recover as wages, income improve

Need to be mindful of downside risks in overseas economy, market movements

On balance these are upbeat remarks. Bank of Japan rates hikes are expected to remain on track, but they are not expected to come soon: