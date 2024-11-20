The data from earlier in the session is here:
Exports rose 3.1% y/y in October, beating expectations of a 2.2% rise and a reversal from the -1.7% fall seen in September. September marked a 43-month low.
Exports were led by a pick-up in chip equipment demand in China. Looking ahead, though, potential U.S. protectionist trade policies could weigh.
Via Reuters come comments from Shunsuke Kobayashi, chief economist at Mizuho Securities:
- estimated that a proposed 10% tariff on all U.S. imports could push down Japan's gross domestic product by 0.13%, and another 0.12% if a potential 60% levy on Chinese-made products triggers retaliatory tariffs from China