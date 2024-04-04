Monetary policy decision, including timing on interest rate changes are under BOD's jurisdiction

Rapid FX moves undesirable

Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Government hopes to joint effort with BOD to stably achieve its inflation target.

Won't rule out any options to deal with excessive FX moves

The USDJPY remained near highest levels since 1990 at 151.967. The 2022 hghi was 151.94. The 2023 high was 151.91. The last month has seen the USDJPY price peak between 151.88 and 151.967.