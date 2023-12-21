Japan's Cabinet Office revised the estimates in its twice-yearly economic outlook published today, Thursday, 21 December.

  • real economic growth rate for fiscal 2023/24 is estimated at 1.6%, up from 1.3% seen half a year ago
  • fiscal 2024/25 economic growth projection was bumped up to 1.3%, slightly higher than the previous estimate of 1.2%

The Office cites:

Consumer prices are forecast to rise 3.0% this fiscal year says the report, citing the growing ability of firms to pass on cost rises to customers.

  • inflation seen slowing down to 2.5% for the next fiscal year
BOJ pay rises hot off the printer