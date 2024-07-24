Earlier:

This now from Kanda on China. He didn't mention FX either:

Won't comment on current situation in FX

Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Atsushi Mimura takes over from Kanda on July 31, following the meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Rio de Janeiro from July 25.