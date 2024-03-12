Coming up at 0400 GMT / 0000 US Eastern time:

Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda will be giving opening remarks and appearing on a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO

Watch out for policy related comments from Kanda in this. The yen is swinging around on headlines and comments in nervous pre-BoJ trade (the meeting is not until the 18th and 19th!)

***

Genron NPO is a Japanese think tank.

Masato Kanda

He is the government official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene in the currency, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.