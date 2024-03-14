For some context, UA Zensen is reportedly calling for at least a standard 6% increase in total wages this year. That is quite a step up compared to what big corporations are asking in wage talks on average. The union now says that the average wage hike offered by 231 of its firms are the highest on record since 2013.

There's no exact number tied to the headline though. But among Japan's larger trade unions, this might be one of the more important ones. That considering the group that UA Zensen is representing i.e. smaller and medium-sized firms mostly.