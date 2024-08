That is very much expected and it reflects the 15 bps increase by the BOJ on their policy rate earlier here. But it is of course the first time they're raising the rate in 17 years. So, a significant moment perhaps. Meanwhile, MUFG as a whole are only going to be raising the rates of their ordinary yen deposits to 0.10% - up from 0.02% previously. Something, something funding costs excuse surely. Banks. Pfft.