Wants to aim for new era in society where economy, wages, and prices are all growing

Passing on labour costs is more difficult among smaller firms

Smaller firms hold the key for wage growth in Japan from now on

Rengo has not discussed yet on how BOJ's monetary policy should be moving forward

Her comments are not anything new as she wants to make the message clear that they have done their part. The results of the spring wage negotiations should reflect that. The question now is whether or not small-to-medium enterprises can also follow suit and deliver on stronger wage hikes as well.