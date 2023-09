Finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, will also remain in his post while the economy minister post will go to former internal affairs minister, Yoshitaka Shindo. Trade minister, Yatsutoshi Nishimura, is also to remain in his respective post. In essence, there isn't much change to the economy team as Kishida is keeping the core members intact. He will be holding a press conference on this later at 1000 GMT.