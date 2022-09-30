Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno

want to compile extra budget swiftly after econ package in late October

will consider further support for hard-hit consumers, businesses in view of higher energy, food prices

will also consider steps to promote wage hikes

Wage hikes would be welcome by the Bank of Japan as a step to higher price pressures. The Bank views current inflation levels as transitory.

Earlier data from Japan today painted a more encouraging picture of the economy:

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will will welcome further fiscal stimulus