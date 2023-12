Japan's Ministry of Finance will "front-load" the reduction in its supply of 20 year government bonds from January.

The MoF will trim back by 200bn yen of JGBs, citing a reduction in demand from investors with rising interest rates.

Info comes via a Reuters report citing unnamed sources.

