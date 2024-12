Nikkei's 225 futures are down marginally in early trading.

The Japan Household spending data came in better than expectations today.. The yield on the 10 year JGB rose

Looking at the hourly chart, the price remains above the 100 hour MA at 150.045. Yesterday, the price moved above and below the MA with a late day dip below the MA, but momentum was limited.

The market may be awaiting the key US jobs report tomorrow.