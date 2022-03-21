The Japan's Nikkei opens up 0.98% in early trading at 27091.32..

The Japan  stock market  was close yesterday and in observance of vernal equinox day.

Nikkei 225
Nikkei 225 moves above its 200 hour MA

On Friday, the price gapped higher and continued to run higher closing above its 200 hour moving average for the first time since January 18. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 2021 high comes in at 27017.30. That would be the next upside target on further upside momentum.

The opening price of 27091.32 takes the price above that 38.2% retracement, and opens the door for further upside momentum.

Conversely, a move back below the 200 hour moving average would disappoint the traders looking for the break and run..