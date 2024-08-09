The Nikkei is ending the day up by 0.56% and on the week itself, it is down 2.46%. The latter sounds bad but it really looked like it was going to be much worse after the Monday close: Japan's Nikkei closes down by a whopping 12% to its lowest since November last year

But a 10% rebound on Tuesday helped to alleviate much of the pain, before a relatively calmer mood in the last few sessions. The chart below shows quite a hold of the 200-week moving average (red line). And what a weekly candle as well.