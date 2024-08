Nikkei 225 index daily chart

The low around 15 minutes earlier saw the index down by around 0.9% as price volatility continues to stick around. The selling pressure coincides with the index failing to push up against the 38.2 Fib retracement level of the plunge since July. Besides that, the drop here matches up with a fall in US futures as well. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.2% as a bit of nerves are starting to creep back into markets.

Update (0535 GMT): And just as quickly as it fell, it is back up by 0.5% again now.