It wasn't just four weeks ago that the Nikkei scaled to fresh record highs above 42,000 and yet here we are. What a rout. This takes the drop in the last two days to over 8% already. And the daily drop today is the largest since March 2020, when the Covid pandemic struck. The mood music in the equities space continues to be largely negative as we head to the European open.

Nikkei 225 index daily chart