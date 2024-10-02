- Not in an environment for additional rate hike.
- I want to coordinate with the BoJ on the economy.
- I want to make the economy strong with an economic package.
- We will do all we can to overcome deflation.
- I expect the BoJ to conduct policy to exit from deflation based on 2013 accords.
- I expect the monetary easing trend to stay in place.
When he was elected last week, the JPY rallied while the Nikkei sold off as he was considered a hawk and supportive for further rate hikes. Turns out, he's not.