Not in an environment for additional rate hike.

I want to coordinate with the BoJ on the economy.

I want to make the economy strong with an economic package.

We will do all we can to overcome deflation.

I expect the BoJ to conduct policy to exit from deflation based on 2013 accords.

I expect the monetary easing trend to stay in place.

When he was elected last week, the JPY rallied while the Nikkei sold off as he was considered a hawk and supportive for further rate hikes. Turns out, he's not.