Economic stimulus package to total about ¥17 trillion one including tax cuts

Extra budget to fund a ¥13.1 trillion of economic stimulus package

Will strive to pass through extra budget at an early date

The USDJPY is following the USD lower. and is pushing toward its rising 100 hour moving average at 150.287. Below that is its 200 hour moving average at 150.123. Earlier, the price moved back below the high price from last Thursday to trade at 150.774. Near the moving averages is the high price going back to October 3 at 150.154 and then the natural support 150.00.

Japan yields are moving lower with the 20 year JGB down 3 basis points 1.70%. The thirty-year is down 3 basis points at swell at 1.865%.

The Nikkei 225 is higher by 1.3% at 32009.14.