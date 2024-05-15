more to come
Japan January - March quarter preliminary economic growth data.
GDP Annualised SA -2.0% q/q
- expected -1.2%, prior 0.0%
GDP -0.5% q/q
- expected -0.3%, prior 0.0%
The GDP Deflator is a measure of inflation, comes in at 3.6%
- expected 3.3%, prior 3.9%
And, it gets uglier:
- Capex -0.8% q/q (poll: -0.7%) ... capex down for first time in two quarters
- External demand contribution to GDP -0.3% (poll: -0.3%)
- Exports -5.0% q/q ... exports down for first time in four quarters, and the biggest decrease since Q2 2020
- Domestic demand contribution to GDP -0.2% ... private consumption down for fourth straight quarter