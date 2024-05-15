more to come

Japan January - March quarter preliminary economic growth data.

GDP Annualised SA -2.0% q/q

expected -1.2%, prior 0.0%

GDP -0.5% q/q

expected -0.3%, prior 0.0%

The GDP Deflator is a measure of inflation, comes in at 3.6%

expected 3.3%, prior 3.9%

