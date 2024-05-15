more to come

Japan January - March quarter preliminary economic growth data.

GDP Annualised SA -2.0% q/q

  • expected -1.2%, prior 0.0%

GDP -0.5% q/q

  • expected -0.3%, prior 0.0%

The GDP Deflator is a measure of inflation, comes in at 3.6%

  • expected 3.3%, prior 3.9%

And, it gets uglier:

  • Capex -0.8% q/q (poll: -0.7%) ... capex down for first time in two quarters
  • External demand contribution to GDP -0.3% (poll: -0.3%)
  • Exports -5.0% q/q ... exports down for first time in four quarters, and the biggest decrease since Q2 2020
  • Domestic demand contribution to GDP -0.2% ... private consumption down for fourth straight quarter
Japan retail sales