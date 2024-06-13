This doesn't tend to move USD/JPY upon release, but it does give a snapshot of Japanese business conditions.

The Bank of Japan meeting concludes tomorrow. Earlier I outlined reasons for and against further tightening:

While the results of this are quite mixed, my one-word summary of implications for tightening would be 'against'. But, of course, this is only one minor input to the Bank's decision-making (the report, not my summary).

Its from the Ministry of Finance, link here for the full thing.

***

The Business Outlook Survey has been conducted jointly by the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Finance starting from the April-June quarter of 2004.