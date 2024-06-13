This doesn't tend to move USD/JPY upon release, but it does give a snapshot of Japanese business conditions.
The Bank of Japan meeting concludes tomorrow. Earlier I outlined reasons for and against further tightening:
While the results of this are quite mixed, my one-word summary of implications for tightening would be 'against'. But, of course, this is only one minor input to the Bank's decision-making (the report, not my summary).
Its from the Ministry of Finance, link here for the full thing.
***
The Business Outlook Survey has been conducted jointly by the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Finance starting from the April-June quarter of 2004.
- The survey targets corporations with capital of 10 million yen or more and aims to obtain basic data concerning the current status and forecasts of the Japanese economy.
- The survey is conducted four times a year through Local Finance (Branch) Bureaus and Offices, and the results are published in early or mid-June, September, December and March.