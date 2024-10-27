Japan’s ruling coalition lost its majority in an election over the weekend, which leaves the world’s fourth-largest economy facing the prospect of minority government, or minor parties acting as linchpins in coalition.

Where we're at:

Japan’s lower house has 465 seats

233 are required to form a majority

Going into the election the ruling LDP combined with its coalition partner (which gave the two a majority in the upper house) held 288 seats in the lower house

Current counting has LDP 191, K 24 ... so 215, well short of 233 required.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is the largest opposition party, they have increased their seats to 148 (91 prior)

Two smaller opposition parties, Nippon Ishin no Kai (has 38 seats, from 43 prior) or the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) (has 28 seats, from 7 prior) looks likely to be the partner for LDP/Komeito to get over the 233 seat line

There are still some seats to be decided.

USD/JPY gapped higher (see earlier posts for a better picture of the moves up to now) update:

10 minute candles shown.