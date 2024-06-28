I'm not sure how many times we've heard these comments before, but here we go:

Japan FinMin Suzuki: Won't comment on forex levels.

Japan FinMin Suzuki: Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Japan FinMin Suzuki: Rapid FX moves undesirable.

Japan FinMin Suzuki: Deeply concerned about excessive, one-sided moves on forex.

Japan FinMin Suzuki: Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency.

Japan FinMin Suzuki: No comment on whether current levels are excessive or not.

Japan FinMin Suzuki: Believe trust in Japanese currency maintained.

That last one gave me quite a chuckle.