USD/JPY 10 m

Comments from Masato Kanda:

Closely monitoring market's movement with high vigilance

Always prepared to respond

Don't have specific levels in mind

Believe that majority view yen weakness as speculative

Recent yen moves are rapid

It is certain that current moves are one-sided

USD/JPY quickly lower on this, though the comment about specific levels sounds to me like a hint that they won't defend 160.00. At the same time, these comments aren't having the same effect as they used to so they will be tempted to back up the comments with action.