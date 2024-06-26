Comments from Masato Kanda:
- Closely monitoring market's movement with high vigilance
- Always prepared to respond
- Don't have specific levels in mind
- Believe that majority view yen weakness as speculative
- Recent yen moves are rapid
- It is certain that current moves are one-sided
USD/JPY quickly lower on this, though the comment about specific levels sounds to me like a hint that they won't defend 160.00. At the same time, these comments aren't having the same effect as they used to so they will be tempted to back up the comments with action.