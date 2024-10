Nikkei (gated) have the report.

Toyota Motor and Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will invest 500 billion yen ($3.26 billion) in research and development to create artificial intelligence software to improve self-driving

the software will use AI to anticipate accidents and take control of the vehicle

aiming to have a working system ready by 2028 and provide it to other automakers

