The data is here from earlier today:

Reuters have a recap posted, including some commentary from analysts:

"Firms have yet to fully pass on past rises in input costs, which is keeping inflationary pressure high," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"We'll likely see price rises slow ahead," as the cost of imports slide from falling raw material prices and the yen's rebound, he added.

Prices rising in this manner, from business passing through rising input prices, are basically 'cost-push' inflation., The BOJ is forecasting inflation to fall from around September / October this year because it says such rises are not sustainable and stable, a sustainable inflation rise needs to come from higher wages supporting demand-pull inflation.

From the Bank of Japan PPI report: