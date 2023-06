Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the guy who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Welcomes US dropping Japan from its monitoring list in latest currency report

US decision on currency report due in part to close communication on daily basis

Japan will continue to closely communicate with us for the sake of stability in markets

He is referring to this: