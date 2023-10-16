According to the Jerusalem Post, The IDF's (Israeli Defense Forces) planned invasion of Gaza, initially expected on Friday or Saturday, has been delayed for several reasons.

  • Concerns have arisen that Hezbollah might wait until most IDF ground forces are in Gaza before opening a front in the north.
  • The delay also reflects a recognition of the IDF's limited experience in large-scale ground operations and the need for careful planning.
  • Other factors contributing to the delay include US pressure to avoid civilian casualties, concerns about Israeli hostages, and the need for Palestinian evacuations.
  • Strong US and international support for Israel has provided more time for planning.
  • However, there is a risk that leaders may misjudge the time, as civilian casualties increase, potentially leading to international pressure to halt the invasion.
  • Additionally, there is no clear plan for Gaza's future after Hamas, adding complexity to the situation.
  • The delay could either result in a more effective invasion plan or be viewed as a missed opportunity to change the Gaza reality and prevent future Hamas attacks.

Meanwhile, the head of Hama's Diaspora office says:

  • There are 6K prisoners and Israel prisons that we want freed in exchange for Israeli captives
  • Says that Lebanon's Hezbollah thankfully takes steps, but the battle needs more