According to the Jerusalem Post, The IDF's (Israeli Defense Forces) planned invasion of Gaza, initially expected on Friday or Saturday, has been delayed for several reasons.
- Concerns have arisen that Hezbollah might wait until most IDF ground forces are in Gaza before opening a front in the north.
- The delay also reflects a recognition of the IDF's limited experience in large-scale ground operations and the need for careful planning.
- Other factors contributing to the delay include US pressure to avoid civilian casualties, concerns about Israeli hostages, and the need for Palestinian evacuations.
- Strong US and international support for Israel has provided more time for planning.
- However, there is a risk that leaders may misjudge the time, as civilian casualties increase, potentially leading to international pressure to halt the invasion.
- Additionally, there is no clear plan for Gaza's future after Hamas, adding complexity to the situation.
- The delay could either result in a more effective invasion plan or be viewed as a missed opportunity to change the Gaza reality and prevent future Hamas attacks.
Meanwhile, the head of Hama's Diaspora office says:
- There are 6K prisoners and Israel prisons that we want freed in exchange for Israeli captives
- Says that Lebanon's Hezbollah thankfully takes steps, but the battle needs more