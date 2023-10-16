According to the Jerusalem Post, The IDF's (Israeli Defense Forces) planned invasion of Gaza, initially expected on Friday or Saturday, has been delayed for several reasons.

Concerns have arisen that Hezbollah might wait until most IDF ground forces are in Gaza before opening a front in the north.

The delay also reflects a recognition of the IDF's limited experience in large-scale ground operations and the need for careful planning.

Other factors contributing to the delay include US pressure to avoid civilian casualties, concerns about Israeli hostages, and the need for Palestinian evacuations.

Strong US and international support for Israel has provided more time for planning.

However, there is a risk that leaders may misjudge the time, as civilian casualties increase, potentially leading to international pressure to halt the invasion.

Additionally, there is no clear plan for Gaza's future after Hamas, adding complexity to the situation.

The delay could either result in a more effective invasion plan or be viewed as a missed opportunity to change the Gaza reality and prevent future Hamas attacks.

Meanwhile, the head of Hama's Diaspora office says: